US MedCAC panel votes in affirmative for milestones for Medicare CED studies

The Feb. 13-14 meeting of the U.S. Medicare Evidence Development and Coverage Advisory Committee (MedCAC) was the second step in an effort by CMS to overhaul the coverage with evidence development (CED) mechanism. While the meeting took place with the overhang of the issue of coverage for U.S. FDA-designated breakthrough devices, it seems there are changes coming to the CED program regardless of the breakthrough devices question, such as the imposition of CED study milestones that would presumably thwart the never-ending CED study per a vote held during the hearing.