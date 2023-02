Newco news

Newly public Coya takes on neurodegenerative disease with Tregs

Fresh off an end-of-year IPO, Coya Therapeutics Inc. is gearing up for clinical testing with its lead Treg-enhancing biologic in neurodegenerative disease, aiming to build on a wealth of academic-generated data highlighting the potential of Treg therapy to attack the neuroinflammation underlying diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease.