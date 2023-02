Breaking new ground with knotbodies, Maxion raises $16M

Maxion Therapeutics Ltd. has raised $16 million in a series A to take forward a new method for drugging G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) and ion channels with antibodies. The technology brings together naturally occurring knottin peptides that are derived from sources such as snake venom and which can engage GPCRs and ion channels, with antibodies that deliver them to these notoriously difficult, shape-shifting targets.