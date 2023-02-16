Cancer

Novel age-appropriate mouse model of pediatric medulloblastoma

While most preclinical research on pediatric cancer is carried out using adult mouse models, there are significant biological differences between children and adults, including age-related differences in the immune system, metabolism and growth factor signaling. In the current study, investigators from the University of Western Australia and Telethon Kids Institute developed a new mouse model of pediatric medulloblastoma, which is the most common childhood brain cancer.