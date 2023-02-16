BioWorld - Thursday, February 16, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Novel age-appropriate mouse model of pediatric medulloblastoma

Feb. 16, 2023
No Comments
While most preclinical research on pediatric cancer is carried out using adult mouse models, there are significant biological differences between children and adults, including age-related differences in the immune system, metabolism and growth factor signaling. In the current study, investigators from the University of Western Australia and Telethon Kids Institute developed a new mouse model of pediatric medulloblastoma, which is the most common childhood brain cancer.
BioWorld Science Conferences Cancer Neonatal/Pediatrics