Improved hearing loss in gerbils upon AC-102 cochlear implantation

To restore hearing function in patients with hearing loss or deafness, cochlear implantation is seen as the only method that works, but insertion of the electrode array may cause direct mechanical injury to the cochlea, with the subsequent loss attributed to an inflammatory response driven by proinflammatory cytokines, reactive oxygen species and apoptotic signals.