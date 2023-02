Ocular

Akari advances long-acting PAS-nomacopan for geographic atrophy

Akari Therapeutics plc has advanced its preclinical development program for long-acting PAS-nomacopan for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company has produced new and promising versions and progressed from lab scale to pre-GMP optimization, and is targeting an IND application to the FDA in the first half of next year.