Cardiac support device

Syntach awarded an EU grant of $18.7M for its cardiac support technology

Syntach AB has been awarded up to $17 million in equity financing by the European Innovation Council (EIC) for the development of its cardiac support system, a breakthrough device for heart failure patients. This approval follows the $2.67 million EIC grant announced in December 2021 constituting the equity portion of the $18.7 million of blended finance under the EIC accelerator program. “Thanks to this funding, we are on the way to offering our treatment on a global scale,” said Tor Peters, CEO of Syntach.