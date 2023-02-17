Shionogi advances oral COVID-19 antiviral ensitrelvir to phase III

After gaining emergency regulatory approval in Japan for its oral COVID-19 antiviral, 3CL protease inhibitor Xocova (ensitrelvir/S-217622), Shionogi & Co. Ltd. is advancing several global phase III trials across a wide range of COVID-19 patient populations. Branded as Xocova in Japan, ensitrelvir received emergency regulatory approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in late November 2022 for SARS-CoV-2 infection based on the results from phase II/III trials in non-hospitalized patients in Asia.