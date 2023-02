Merck signs on to Aqilion’s autoimmune project in €960M deal

Aqilion AB has sold rights to its TAK1 inhibitors to Merck & Co. Inc. in an exclusive license and research collaboration agreement worth at least €960 million (US$1.03 billion) including potential milestones and royalties. The global giant will pay the Swedish biotech – which is headquartered in Helsingborg – €10 million in cash up front for the program and potential development and commercialization milestones and tiered royalties on worldwide net sales of more than €950 million.