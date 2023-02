Industry has multiple misgivings about US FDA’s voluntary summary draft

The U.S. FDA’s 2018 program for voluntary malfunction summary reporting (VMSR) was intended to ease the burden for both industry and the agency regarding low-risk malfunctions associated with a limited set of device types. However, a new draft guidance on the subject drew criticism from two trade associations for being administratively cumbersome, suggesting the guidance will need considerable cleaning up before presentation in final form.