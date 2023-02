Avicenna wraps up $10M funding to ramp global AI solution for CT screening

Avicenna.AI SAS secured a further $7.5 million in series A funding, bringing the total aggregated investment in the company so far to $10.4 million. The round was backed by the two existing Paris-based investors: Cemag Invest SAS and Innovacom Gestion SAS. “Thanks to this funding, we are now able to ramp deployment of our software platform around the world, as well as diversify our offering into new areas of medicine,” Cyril Di Grandi, CEO and co-founder of Avicenna.AI SAS, told BioWorld.