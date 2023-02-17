As Fabry push with Protalix continues, FDA says yes to Chiesi’s Lamzede ERT for alpha-mannosidosis

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA scored U.S. FDA clearance of the enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) Lamzede (velmanase alfa-tycv) for non-central nervous system manifestations of alpha-mannosidosis (AM) in adult and pediatric patients. An ultra-rare, progressive lysosomal storage disorder, AM is caused by deficiency in the enzyme alpha-mannosidase. Lamzede is the first ERT to win approval in the indication, characterized by an inability to properly break down certain groups of complex sugars in the body’s cells.