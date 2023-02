Newco news

Cargene’s siRNA therapy has potential to regenerate the liver and reverse fibrosis

One of the most important transformations in the pharmaceutical industry over the next decade is the ability to modify genes or expression and go after any target, Cargene Biopharma Inc. CEO Kathy He told BioWorld, explaining that small molecules and large molecules can only go after 15% of the known targets. But the technology platform of short-interfering RNA (siRNA) opens a huge opportunity to make those inaccessible targets available, she said.