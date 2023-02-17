BioWorld - Friday, February 17, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Mixed results for Moderna’s flu vaccine

Feb. 17, 2023
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
The A’s have it but the B’s don’t in Moderna Inc.’s pivotal phase III study of mRNA-1010, a seasonal flu vaccine for adults living in the southern hemisphere. Interim results showed the vaccine achieved superiority on seroconversion rates for influenzas A/H3N2 and A/H1N1, superiority on geometric mean titer ratios for influenza A/H3N2 and noninferiority on geometric mean titer ratios for influenza A/H1N1. However, noninferiority was not met for the endpoints against the influenza B/Victoria- and B/Yamagata-lineage strains.
BioWorld Clinical Infection Vaccine