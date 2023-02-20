Ear, Nose and Throat

WFS1 gene plays crucial roles in cochlear maintenance and hair cell survival, murine model shows

Wolfram syndrome is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by neurological symptoms, as well as diabetes, optic atrophy and hearing loss, among others. The WFS1 gene encodes a protein named Wolframin and it accounts for about 99% of cases, 60% of which present with hearing loss. To date, of all animal models of Wolfram syndrome developed carrying a variant or deletion of one exon of Wfs1, none mimics the early-onset hearing loss.