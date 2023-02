UK joint registry shows increased risk of revision for certain Zimmer Biomet knee replacement devices

More than two months after a voluntary recall by Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBio), the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Agency (MHRA) issued an alert confirming the U.K. National Joint Registry has identified that there are higher revision rates for certain of the company’s total knee replacement prostheses, as compared to all other knee replacements in the registry.