Immuno-oncology

CB-011, allogeneic BCMA-specific CAR-T cells engineered to o prevent immune cell-mediated rejection

Researchers from Caribou Biosciences Inc. presented preclinical data for the novel BCMA-specific allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy candidate, CB-011, being developed for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. A genome editing strategy was implemented in the production of CB-011 to blunt CAR T-cell rejection by both patient T cells and natural killer (NK) cells.