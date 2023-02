Cancer

Preclinical data on NILK-2501 and NILK-3801 bispecific antibody combination presented

Glypican 3 (GPC3) is overexpressed in hepatocellular cancers (HCC), even at very early stages. In contrast, GPC3 is not expressed in normal adult organs. One strategy in place for HCC consists in co-targeting GPC3 and CD3 with bispecific antibodies to activate the latter in order to attack GPC3-positive cancer cells.