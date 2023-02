Biomarkers

RIPK2 drives prostate cancer progression and is a useful prognostic marker

Receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 2 (RIPK2) is a kinase protein that plays key roles in inflammation and antimicrobial response through the NF-kB signaling pathway, as well as it is known to activate c-MYC, which is involved in the progression of several malignancies, such as prostate cancer.