Regenxbio, Takeda in play as Denali’s Compass navigates toward MPS II approval filing

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s extensive update on clinical programs in central nervous system diseases at the start of this year included plans for lead asset DNL-310 in mucopolysaccharidosis II (MPS II), also known as Hunter syndrome – a space where other notable players include such names as Regenxbio Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.