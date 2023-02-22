BioWorld - Wednesday, February 22, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

ARC of a driver: Sierra phase III data propel Actinium toward regulatory bid with Iomab-B in AML

Feb. 21, 2023
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
The other shoe dropped in a good way for backers of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. as the firm popped the lid off full data from the phase III study called Sierra testing Iomab-B in patients age 55 and older with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML). Antibody radiation conjugate (ARC) Iomab-B met the primary endpoint of durable complete remission of six months following initial complete remission after bone-marrow transplant with a high degree of statistical significance.
BioWorld Clinical Cancer