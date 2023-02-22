BioWorld - Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

BTG1 mutations in germinal center B cells confer oncogenic transformation potential

Feb. 22, 2023
No Comments
Diffuse large B-cell lymphomas (DLBCL) with mutations in B-cell translocation gene 1 (BTG1) present poor outcomes and extensive dissemination. Missense mutations of BTG1 are specific to germinal center-derived B cell lymphomas, which suggests an oncogenic function that depends on the specific cellular context. In a recent study published in Science journal, researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine and collaborators investigated how BTG1 mutations further contribute to the pathogenesis of these tumors.
BioWorld Science Cancer