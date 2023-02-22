BioWorld - Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Rapidai expands pulmonary embolism care with Rapid RV/LV clearance

Feb. 22, 2023
By Annette Boyle
Rapidai Inc. Received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for Rapid RV/LV, the latest addition to its pulmonary embolism (PE) solution. Rapid RV/LV uses artificial intelligence to quickly calculate the right ventricle to left ventricle ratio based on an analysis of computerized tomography pulmonary angiograms. The ratio provides critical information for prioritization of PEs and integrates with Rapidai’s triage and notification and workflow products to manage patient care from suspected embolism to treatment.
