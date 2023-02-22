GE Healthcare recall for imaging systems addresses potentially fatal detector collapse

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. reported a recall of several systems in its nuclear medicine line of high-end imaging systems for two potential issues that could lead to the collapse of a detector weighing more than half a ton onto the patient. According to the U.S. FDA listing for the recall, no injuries or fatalities have been reported in connection with these issues, but the announcement resurrects an episode from 2013 in which a patient in New York lost his life when a nuclear imaging camera collapsed during an imaging procedure.