Wider label for Pyrukynd in thalassemia Energizes Agios; Reblozyl to fit the bill?

The positive opinion Jan. 27 from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use regarding Reblozyl (luspatercept) from Bristol Myers Squibb Co. to treat adults with non‑transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia marked an advance in the space, where several developers are jockeying for position. Reblozyl, a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, was first approved in November 2019 in the hands of Celgene Corp., acquired by Princeton, N.J.-based BMS the same year.