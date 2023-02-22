Slew of adalimumab biosimilars set to launch in 2023

A slew of biosimilar versions of TNF-alpha inhibitor adalimumab will finally arrive on the U.S. market in 2023, almost seven years after the first such molecule, Amgen Inc.’s Amjevita (adalimumab-atto) gained U.S. FDA approval. Amgen commercially launched its product on Jan. 31. Seven more are lined up for launch over the summer, while two more are undergoing regulatory review. Their long-anticipated arrival will mark the beginning of the end for one of the most lucrative franchises in the history of the pharmaceutical industry. It represents, according to Cardinal Health Inc.’s newly published 2023 Biosimilars Report, “the largest loss of exclusivity event, perhaps ever in the U.S.”