Celltrion and Liscure to co-develop microbiome-based Parkinson’s treatment

South Korean biotech peers Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. and Liscure Biosciences Co. Ltd. signed a deal to co-develop microbiome-based oral live biotherapeutic products for Parkinson's disease. Under the agreement, Celltrion, of Incheon, South Korea, will provide Seoul-based Liscure with research funding as well as additional payments as the project progresses. Liscure will lead discovery of the novel candidates, and Celltrion will be responsible for further clinical and regulatory development.