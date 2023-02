Newco news

Resalis closes $11M seed round to develop miR inhibitor for metabolic disease

Resalis Therapeutics Srl closed a €10 million (US$10.6 million) seed round to progress toward the clinic a micro-RNA (miR) inhibitor in development for metabolic disease indications. Riccardo Panella, chief scientific officer and founder, identified the potential of a particular miR species, miR-22, as a target for metabolic syndrome while conducting studies on its potential role in oncology while at Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.