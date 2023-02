Medasense gets FDA nod for its nociception technology

Medasense Biometrics Ltd. received U.S. FDA marketing authorization for its PMD-200 patient monitor with nociception level index (NOL) technology that monitors patients’ physiological response to pain during surgery. NOL uses a multi-parametric sensor platform combined with artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to generate a ‘signature of pain’ for patients under anesthesia who are also receiving opioids and other analgesics.