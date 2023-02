Xeltis completes $34M funding round for polymer implant development

Xeltis BV has completed a €32 million (US$34 million) series D2 round that will propel the clinical development of its electrospun polymer implants across several indications. The fully synthetic implants promise the best of both worlds, with the mechanical strength required to be fully functional from day one, and bioresorbable properties that cause gradual degradation as endogenous tissue regenerates to form a natural replacement.