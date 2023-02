US CMS eyes coverage for power 3 wheelchair seat elevation systems

The U.S. CMS has unveiled a proposed national coverage determination for powered seat elevation systems for Group 3 power wheelchairs, one of the more expensive items in the category of mobility durable medical equipment (DME). However, the agency indicated that it will soon examine coverage of powered seat elevation systems for Group 2 power wheelchairs, the combination of which suggests that manufacturers in the DME space are looking at a market that seems poised to explode.