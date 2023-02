Strong results, quick coverage propel Insulet and Dexcom to promising start to 2023

Insulet Corp. reported much better than expected fourth quarter results, following on Dexcom Inc.’s report of earlier than expected coverage decision from CMS for its just-approved G7 continuous glucose monitor. Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) soundly beat Wall Street’s expectations for quarterly revenue by $38 million, bringing in $332 million instead of the anticipated $332 million, driven by strong uptake of its Omnipod tubeless insulin pump.