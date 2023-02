To Infinity and beyond? Buzz about Mei’s future could change with all-stock merger

Aiming to start afresh under a new name, troubled Mei Pharma Inc. wants to merge with Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. in an all-stock transaction that would provide the combined outfit enough cash to fund operations through mid-2025. Specifically, coffers of the newly made firm would contain about $100 million for the advancement of three oncology candidates in a pipeline led by Infinity’s phase II-stage eganelisib for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.