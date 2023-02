Struggling Jounce inks all-share merger deal with Redx

Antibody specialist Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Redx Pharma plc are to merge in an all-share transaction with a value of $425 million, in a deal that will see Redx’s small-molecule cancer and fibrosis drugs absorbing the lion’s share of the combined cash and its shareholders owning 63% of the combined company.