Musculoskeletal

Single-cell mapping study shows the ABPCs of regeneration

Using single-cell RNA sequencing of deer antler at different stages of their annual cycle of regeneration, Chinese researchers have identified a progenitor cell population that drove antler regeneration. The authors of an accompanying editorial wrote the findings, which were published in the Feb. 24, 2023, issue of Science, “add to the emerging idea that blastema progenitor cells are a common stem cell type in mammalian appendage regeneration.”