Biopharma stocks pull back after rising 17% in 2022

As broader markets struggled throughout 2022, the biopharma industry’s largest and most lucrative companies ended the year in a strong position, according to BioWorld’s Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI), which showed the 22 component stocks climbed by 17.3% throughout the year. Neither the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) nor the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) demonstrated such gains. They were down by 10.9% and 8.8%, respectively. All three indices, however, are following the same path in 2023, shooting up throughout the month of January and back down in recent weeks.