UK pharma criticizes looming rise in revenue clawbacks

Plans by the U.K. government to claw back from pharma companies another 3.1% of the proportion of the drugs they sell to the National Health Service have been heavily criticized by the pharmaceutical industry as sending the “worst possible signal” to global investors. The Department of Health and Social Care announced in a consultation in December that it planned to increase the statutory scheme payment percentage from 24.4% to 27.5% starting April 1, 2023.