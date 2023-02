Hopes pinned to AD for Nektar’s rezpeg as partner Lilly drops lupus bid on phase II data

Nektar Therapeutics Inc. President and CEO Howard Robin didn’t mince words during a call with investors after market close Feb. 23 to disclose top-line data from a phase II study testing rezpegaldesleukin (rezpeg) in systemic lupus erythematosus, which fell short of partner Eli Lilly and Co.’s criteria for advancing to phase III and raised uncertainty as to how the big pharma might proceed in other indications such as atopic dermatitis (AD).