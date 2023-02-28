Minimed 780G continues to outperform multiple daily injections at one year

While still pending clearance in the U.S., Medtronic plc’s Minimed 780G advanced hybrid closed loop (AHCL) system continues to post strong results in clinical trials. Results of two studies presented at the 2023 Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes Conference in Berlin on Feb. 27 demonstrated that patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) who used the device for one year maintained a 26.7% increase in time in range for adults and a 14% increase in time in range for children aged 7 to 17 compared to their baseline using multiple daily injections with a continuous glucose monitor (CGM).