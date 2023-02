Reata hit with investor uncertainty as FDA’s Dunn steps down

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. tanked unexpectedly Feb. 27, a day before the U.S. FDA is set to make a decision on the NDA seeking approval of once-daily Nrf2 activator omaveloxolone for Friedreich’s ataxia, on reports that Billy Dunn, the director of the FDA’s Office of Neuroscience, was stepping down from his position.