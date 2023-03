Endocrine/Metabolic

Long-lasting effects by ‘recycled’ antibodies improve endometriosis lesions in primate study

A multi-institutional team of researchers has reported the development of an anti-IL-8 antibody against endometriosis using recycling antibody engineering technology. The study confirmed the role of the inflammatory cytokine IL-8 in the development of inflammation and fibrosis in endometriosis and showed that administration of IL-8 antibodies in primate models improved endometriosis pathology.