Infection

SEQ-9 shows promising results for the treatment of tuberculosis

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, tuberculosis ranked as the leading cause of infectious disease deaths worldwide; the increase of multidrug-resistant Mycobacterium tuberculosis puts some pressure on the search for new tuberculosis therapeutic approaches. Researchers from Sanofi SA and their collaborators have published preclinical results on a sequanamycin – sequanamycin 9 (SEQ-9) – for the potential treatment of tuberculosis.