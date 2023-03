Biomarkers

Study reveals novel upregulated markers in atopic dermatitis skin lesions

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is an inflammatory skin disease with complex pathogenesis. Researchers from the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research and their collaborators have investigated biomarkers tied to AD and its severity by analyzing biopsy samples from individuals with AD (n=7) and comparing them to those of healthy controls (n=6).