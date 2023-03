Heavy methyl: Chroma Medicine closes $135M series B round for epigenetic editing

Chroma Medicine Inc. closed a $135 million series B round as momentum builds at one of the early movers in the emerging field of epigenetic editing. It’s little more a year since Cambridge, Mass.-based Chroma emerged from stealth by disclosing a $125 million series A round and a stellar line-up of company founders. “It’s not all that long ago, but we have made a huge amount of progress,” CEO Catherine Stehman-Breen told BioWorld.