Oricell nets $45M in series B round, eyes the global market

Oricell Therapeutics Co. Ltd. raised $45 million in a series B1 round to expand in the U.S. market. RTW Investments LP and the Qatar Investment Authority led the financing, which followed the completion of a $125 million series B round in July 2022. Shanghai-based Oricell plans to use the new funds to support the clinical development of its lead candidates, including Oricar-017, in the U.S.