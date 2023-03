ABPI proposes new UK drug pricing scheme; government negotiations up next

First the stick and now the carrots. The pharma industry in the U.K. on March 1 published its proposal for a new pricing scheme, under which it is offering to pay a fixed rebate of 6.88% across all eligible drug sales, an offer it said will deliver more than £1 billion (US$1.2 billion) per annum back to the National Health Service.