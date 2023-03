Cargo outsmarting CAR T resistance with $200M series A round

With a $200 million oversubscribed and upsized series A round completed, Cargo Therapeutics Inc. will advance its autologous CD22 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, CRG-022, which has breakthrough therapy designation in the U.S. “The proceeds are critical for us,” said Gina Chapman, CEO of San Mateo, Calif.-based Cargo. “We will demonstrate manufacturability this year and kick off the pivotal phase II.”