Lesion of merit? Inovio’s latest phase III data Reveal with VGX-3100 paints equivocal picture

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has “more work to do” in understanding mixed results with the DNA-based immunotherapy VGX-3100 as a treatment for cervical high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions associated with human papillomavirus (HPV)-16 or HPV-18, said Michael Sumner, chief medical officer for the company. “We only got the data in our hands about a week ago.”