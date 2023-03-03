Biomarkers

Identification of new risk-associated loci in primary sclerosing cholangitis

Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a rare chronic and progressive autoimmune bile duct disease that is strongly associated with several immune-mediated disorders, the shared etiology and underlying characteristics of which is not completely understood. Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine investigated the shared genetic architecture of PSC with a variety of clinical and epidemiological traits and aimed to identify new lead PSC risk-associated loci.