BioWorld - Friday, March 3, 2023
Immune

CAR-MSCs enhance GVHD outcomes by promoting potent immunosuppression

March 3, 2023
Allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy is well tolerated in patients with graft-vs.-host disease (GVHD) but results in clinical trials have shown that it lacks potent immunosuppressive effects. Researchers from the Mayo Clinic thus proposed enhancing MSC immunosuppression by bioengineering the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) MSCs (CAR-MSCs) and targeting E cadherin (anti-Ecad CAR-MSC), with a CD28 intracellular signaling domain to induce antigen-specific immunosuppressor effect.
